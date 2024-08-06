'Spice Girls' pays sweet tribute to vocalist Geri Halliwell on her birthday

'Spice Girls' members hype up their bandmate Geri Halliwell as she turns 52

Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell is celebrating her 52nd birthday and her bandmates just paid her the sweetest tribute.



Mel C, 50, shared a throwback of their days in the band to commemorate the day, sending a sweet message to Geri in the caption.

"Happiest of birthdays Geri have a brilliant day, hope we get chance to celebrate together before too long. Love ya Ginge!"

Emma Bunton also joined in with her own tribute first thing on Tuesday morning.

Taking to Instagram with a gallery of recent snaps together, Bunton captioned the post, "Sending my beautiful friend inside and out all the love on your birthday. Geri love you lots."

One of the pictures was from Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday earlier this year when the band reunited to celebrate her milestone.

She also posted another smiley selfie along with a giggly picture of them whispering during an appearance on Heart FM.