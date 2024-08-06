Kit Harington finds way out of hero-image after Jon Snow

Like all the actors who have been typecasted after famous roles, Kit Harington says he too faced a similar situation but he said to found a way out.



In a chat with Collider, the British star was asked about his career choices after his popular Game of Thrones role which found him to do a variety of roles.

"It’s definitely intentional," he admitted, adding, "I’ve never been good at carving out what kind of career I want. I’m terrible at that. When people say, “What are you looking to do next? What’s your plan?”

The 37-year-old continued, "I don’t really have one. I just know what I don’t want to do next. When you spend that many years in a heroic role, the natural pushback, creatively, is gonna be not wanting to do those kinds of parts."

Noting the often difficulty in the path, he said, "That’s always tricky as an actor because the industry only thinks of you as that thing, so you have some work to do to shift the dial a bit the other way and show your range."

"What I’ve been trying to do, in some ways, is just look for the deeply flawed characters. Jon Snow had his flaws, but they were all flaws rooted in goodness and truth. I don’t really fancy playing that kind of goodie right now," Kit concluded.