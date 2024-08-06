Truth out about real intent behind Henry Cavill 'Deadpool' cameo

When Harry Cavill appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine everyone was on their seat. Now, the movie's director Shawn Levy is explaining what they had in mind when they included it.



During an interview with The New York Times, the filmmaker said the idea of tapping The Witcher star into the film came after his replacement at the DC, “It was not long after everything went down with DC and word came that Henry was being replaced as Superman.”

He continued, “Given that Deadpool is in constant conversation with culture, it felt like a great opportunity to first of all cast Henry Cavill in a part that he would kick *** at."

After sharing the first reason, Shawn moved to give a more surprising one, "Also to poke fun at that other comic-book-founded movie studio and play with some self-awareness there.”

Hitting out at DC without taking its name was in line with Deadpool's dialogue where he told Henry in the film that the Marvel Studios will treat him better than "those ********* down the street".

But, Ryan Reynolds clarified the cameo was a playful and light-hearted treat.

"The conversation with Henry was that it would be fun, it's one of the few real cameos. The others are surprises and people that have a reason to be there. He was a great sport, and we love Henry. I will do anything for him to pay that forward," he told Collider.