Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck going separate ways: Source

The singer is reportedly trying to "start fresh"

By
Web Desk
|

August 06, 2024

As passing days things did not seem to cool down any time soon between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

Meanwhile, the marriage drama has reached an extent that Lopez is now thinking of the next step in their relationship.

A source told People magazine that the 55-year-old actress "hasn't seen Ben for weeks."

It is pertinent to mention that the Atlas actress has been living in New York City and the Hamptons and celebrated her birthday with friends and family but Affleck was not present there.

Whereas the 52-year-old actor has been spending time in Los Angeles.

The source continued, "They’re moving on separately. Jennifer is trying to find a new home to start fresh."

Moreover, the pair even marked their second wedding anniversary separately in July.

"Considering everything that's going on, Jennifer is having a good summer," the insider said, adding, "She's been off and able to focus on what's next. She’s enjoyed spending time with her kids, family and friends."

"She always has good attitude even when things are not perfect," adds the confidante.

