Whitney Port admits feeling 'discomfort' ahead medical procedure

Whitney Port got casual about how she feels ahead of her egg retrieval and opens up about the mixed feelings she’s getting about the upcoming procedure.

The Hills alum began at length by admitting on Tuesday, "As I go into my egg retrieval, I wanted to share an honest update about how I’m feeling, and honestly, I’m feeling awful. It’s not the physical discomfort (which totally sucks- bloating, bruising, swelling, heaviness) but the emotional discomfort."

It is pertinent to mention that according to People, the With Whit podcast host recounted by saying, "the hormones are making me feel like I can’t manage anything, like everything is just the worst," and expressed nervousness about the quality of eggs from the procedure.

The actress continued by confessing, "I’m scared. My energy is non existent and I feel like I’m not showing up the way I should as a wife, mom, sister, friend, co-worker, etc. My stomach feels up in my throat and I’m on the verge of tears/actual tears all day."



Furthermore, while The City alum expressed that she feels different emotions each day, she also expressed gratefulness towards her fans for their continuous "support and words of encouragement."

In this regards, Port also wrote, "I’ll be ready to return to gratitude soon, but I am just not there yet with so much up in the air. That may be pessimistic, but I don’t want to force any feelings either."

As per the outlet, it is worth mentioning that Port is a mom to son Sonny Sanford with her husband, Tim Rosenman.