Keke Palmer's mom Sharon gives honest opinion about 'Nickelodeon' programs

Keke Palmer and her mom, Sharon Palmer remembered her time at Nickelodeon and shared their thoughts on Dan Schneider as well.



On the latest episode of Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, Palmer and her mother, Sharon, shared their thoughts about the former Nickelodeon executive.

In this regard, Palmer stated during the podcast, “I honestly do remember you having a lot to say about the Dan Schneider sets. I remember you feeling a way about Nickelodeon.”

According to Daily Mail, Palmer’s mom responded by saying, “My honest opinion is I thought the whole atmosphere of the Dan Schneider set was very weird, very cultish."

It is pertinent to mention that Sharon believed that the parents were very "secretive, and they all took themselves way too seriously.”

Furthermore, although Palmer portrayed in Nickelodeon shows, she still never worked with Schneider, as per the publication.

During the conversation, Palmer’s mom recounted by admitting, “I always looked at you being at Nickelodeon as being a stopping station. You didn’t get your start on Nickelodeon or Disney. You were blessed and fortunate enough to work in adult situations and kid situations.”

Additionally, Palmer’s mom also stated that her mentality about the entertainment business wasn’t that “Disney Channel or Nickelodeon was the end to be all,” like other parents did, as reported by the publication.

As far as Palmer is concerned, she starred in True Jackson VP for three seasons on the children’s network.