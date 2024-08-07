Blake Lively's 'It Ends With Us' costar gets honest about star's personality

Blake Lively and Isabela Ferrer play Lily Bloom in 'It Ends With Us'

Isabela Ferrer thinks very highly of her It Ends With Us costar Blake Lively, dubbing her “an angel.”

In the movie, which is based on Colleen Hoover’s novel of same name, Lively plays the female lead Lily Bloom, whereas Ferrer plays the character’s younger counterpart.

"This is the most beautiful woman I think I've ever seen in my whole life,” Ferrer told People.

Recalling the duo’s first meeting, she said: “Then she greeted me with the warmest hug ever, and from then on, it was just wonderful warmth and friendship.” She then described the Gossip Girl star as “an angel.”

“To be able to connect with the person that you're sharing a role with is huge, and she's just a really good person,” she reflected.

She went on to note that “support is so important, especially through a process like this and especially with a book like this.”

The 24-year-old also gushed about Lively’s relationship with Ryan Reynolds, calling them “power couple,” adding that they’re “sweet” and “gorgeous together."

The actress also praised Reynolds, dubbing him a “gem” and noting that he’s “such a good person.”