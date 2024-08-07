Prince William, Kate Middleton risking their safety in a new bout of terror threats

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly facing another issue straight in the face, and it risks causing their image irreparable damage.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser made comments in this regard.

She began everything by telling News.com.au, “The potential vulnerability of the royal family’s data was confirmed when, also in March, it emerged that Kate’s medical records had been targeted.”

For those unversed, “For decades, the physical safety of the House of Windsor has been a very real question – however, with these instances piling up, what is becoming clear is that their digital lives now pose a major security headache too.”

This comes especially considering the fact that “there could be no higher-value target than Kate or William” given their statues as the future King and Queen of England.

What makes matters worse in Ms Elser’s eyes is that, “Their tech savviness or lack thereof was embarrassingly on show after the princess’ slightly shoddy Photoshopping skills were revealed after an image she had edited was ‘killed’ by the major photo agencies for being ‘manipulated’.

Afterall, “Just imagine, for a heart-stopping moment, what would happen if some state actor managed to access the princess’ or the prince’s phones or laptops, or even those of their aides.”

At that point, “the only appropriate reaction to even the notion is to immediately recreate Edvard Munch’s The Scream.”