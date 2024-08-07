 
Geo News

Prince William, Kate Middleton risking their safety in a new bout of terror threats

Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently facing another round of terror threats

By
Web Desk
|

August 07, 2024

Prince William, Kate Middleton risking their safety in a new bout of terror threats
Prince William, Kate Middleton risking their safety in a new bout of terror threats

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly facing another issue straight in the face, and it risks causing their image irreparable damage.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser made comments in this regard.

She began everything by telling News.com.au, “The potential vulnerability of the royal family’s data was confirmed when, also in March, it emerged that Kate’s medical records had been targeted.”

For those unversed, “For decades, the physical safety of the House of Windsor has been a very real question – however, with these instances piling up, what is becoming clear is that their digital lives now pose a major security headache too.”

This comes especially considering the fact that “there could be no higher-value target than Kate or William” given their statues as the future King and Queen of England.

What makes matters worse in Ms Elser’s eyes is that, “Their tech savviness or lack thereof was embarrassingly on show after the princess’ slightly shoddy Photoshopping skills were revealed after an image she had edited was ‘killed’ by the major photo agencies for being ‘manipulated’.

Afterall, “Just imagine, for a heart-stopping moment, what would happen if some state actor managed to access the princess’ or the prince’s phones or laptops, or even those of their aides.”

At that point, “the only appropriate reaction to even the notion is to immediately recreate Edvard Munch’s The Scream.”

Taylor Swift blocks Kanye West's entry at the top
Taylor Swift blocks Kanye West's entry at the top
David Beckham's brutal revenge after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbed him video
David Beckham's brutal revenge after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbed him
Sam Smith, Alicia Keys team up to release 'I'm Not the Only One' new version
Sam Smith, Alicia Keys team up to release 'I'm Not the Only One' new version
Kate Winslet was asked to cover ‘belly rolls': THIS was her response video
Kate Winslet was asked to cover ‘belly rolls': THIS was her response
Late Shannen Doherty on Brad Pitt: 'I love him'
Late Shannen Doherty on Brad Pitt: 'I love him'
Hugh Jackman describes Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively's ‘old school' life at home
Hugh Jackman describes Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively's ‘old school' life at home
'House of the Dragon' creator confirms new character entry in s3
'House of the Dragon' creator confirms new character entry in s3
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new interview felt like ‘a puff' for them: Expert video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new interview felt like ‘a puff' for them: Expert