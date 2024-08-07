 
Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle compared to a spoiled fruit from an orchard

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle has just been blasted by a major political hand

August 07, 2024

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle has just gotten slapped with the name ‘spoiled apple’.

The accusation against the Duchess has been shared by Eric Trump during one of his interviews with GB News.

During that chat he said, “What I can tell you is my father had so much respect for the Queen, as did I.”

“My mum [the late Ivana Trump] knew so many of them for years, I think you probably know that, had a great relationship with Diana and everyone else.”

Later on into his conversation he also claimed, “You know, that’s a very sacred institution and you can happily have those two back.”

“We’ll happily send them back from America, you can have them back over here, but I’m not sure you guys want them any more than we might not want them anymore.”

This is mainly because “They feel like they’re on a little bit of an island of their own.”

“But listen, you can always have bad actors in anything, you can always have spoiled apples in every orchard, but the institution of the royal family is beautiful and it’s something that is actually admired by a lot of Americans,” he added before signing off as well. 

