Chris Pratt celebrates daughter birthday in sweet way

August 07, 2024

Chris Pratt is over the moon as his daughter Lyla Maria has turned four and to celebrate her birthday the megastar pen a sweet post.

Taking to Instagram, the Marvel star wrote in his birthday message by sharing a snap with her in which she was seen on his shoulders, captioning, "Happy 4th Birthday to my sweet girl,” adding, “As long as I’m living my baby you’ll be!!!”

Layla who Chris has shared with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger posted another picture where her back was against the camera as she enjoyed a beautiful view of trees and mountains.

“Hard to believe just four years ago you came down from heaven,” the Jurassic World actor wrote in a flurry of photos he shared online. “And now everything I own is bedazzled with pink hearts and purple gem stickers. #girldad.”

Her mother similarly shared her birthday message to her daughter on social media writing, "My little girl is 4 and I can't believe it," adding, "Happy 4th birthday to my Lyla girl! I love you more than you know."

Married in 2019, Chris and Katherine share two kids and an insider recently revealed to the PEOPLE the pair is expecting their baby.

