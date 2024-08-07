Keira Knightley reveals heartbreaking news about daughter

Keira Knightley is a known face from many hit films however it is also known she has dyslexia but now her daughter, she says, also facing the same issue.



In a chat with Ruthie's Table 4 podcast, the Pirates of the Caribbean star who was diagnosed with this at the age of six, said "I still find sight-reading really hard," adding, "It really bounces [the text] but basically I record it and listen to it, and listen to it, and that's how I learn it."

The mother-of-two said her daughter, though she did not specify which, also had the same condition."Her memory is absolutely amazing," she said.

"She'll look at books and would have memorised the book and it's amazing," the British star continued.

In the meantime, Keira was vocal about his parenting in these changing times as she previously told PORTER that she goes through the fairy tales to check whether their messages do not contradict her views which she wanted to impart to her children before letting them watch or read it.

"I'm being very careful about fairy tales with my kid because I don't like the message that a lot of them have," adding she banned the likes of The Little Mermaid and Cinderella.

However, there was always a twist as Kiera jokingly recalled, "When we watched Sleeping Beauty, she said, 'It's not OK, that man kissed her without her permission!' I can't tell you how pleased I was."