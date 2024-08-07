Sabrina Carpenters gets candid about 'post-pandemic' growth

Sabrina Carpenter just got candid about how her reformed sense of humor might just not fit Disney anymore.

In an exclusive conversation with Variety, for a profile, the rising pop star admitted how she has matured ever since she left her original label, Hollywood Records, which was Disney-owned.

Carpenter, who made her debut on the Disney Channel series, Girl Meets World, during 2010, told the outlet, “I’m 900 inappropriate jokes away from being a Disney actor, but people still see me that way.”

The Please Please Please hit-maker continued, “I’m always extremely flattered to be grouped in with the other women and girls who I’ve idolized and looked up to who came from that, but I feel very distant from it.”

She also told Variety how she is grateful for the fans who have stuck by her old music that the Espresso singer made with Hollywood Records back in 2013.

“For the people who love those early records and listen to them, I love you for that,” the Feather crooner added.

“But I personally feel a sense of separation from them, largely due to the shift in who I am as a person and as an artist, pre-pandemic and post-pandemic,” Carpenter further stated.