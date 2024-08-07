Late Shannen Doherty on Brad Pitt: 'I love him'

Brad Pitt had a profound impact on the late actress Shannen Doherty as she recalled in an interview taped before her untimely death.



In an earlier chat with her Charmed fellow actor Tony Denison on The House of Halliwell podcast, she opened up about her fear of using props during the shooting of 90210 Reboot.

The interview which was released after her death saw her remembering avoiding props after script supervisors told her to “make sure that you mimic or or copy exactly what that was, when you were eating, when you were doing this so that all the different angles you're matching, and it's easier for an editor.”

"I was so hyper-aware of that,” she continued. “I know that you were as well, and it wasn't until I did the reboot of 90210 where I was, like, screw it."

"And I ate in every single scene because I love Brad Pitt in a couple of his movies where he was always eating. And so I was like, I'm gonna do that too to take myself out of my head.”

In the end, Shannen admitted starting to like the props “a lot” on the 90210 reboot, called BH90210, adding, “ I think on Charmed it was so hard because we had to match everything perfectly."