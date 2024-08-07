Kate Winslet was asked to cover ‘belly rolls’: THIS was her response

Kate Winslet, 49, had a straight forward response when she was asked to hide signs of aging.



In a new interview, Kate recalled being asked by a crew member to “to cover up her belly rolls” while filming the movie Lee. Her response? A flat out refusal to do so.

Speaking about her beauty secrets, the Titanic icon said she’s proud of any signs of aging and doesn’t try to cover them.

“I take pride in it because it is my life on my face, and that matters. It wouldn't occur to me to cover that up,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

Explaining her approach, she said: “Sleep and health play a big part in looking fresh. If I'm over-tired or stressed, no amount of make-up and hair can disguise the impact of that on one’s face.”

“I do try and look after myself in the few days running up to that moment (red carpets). Nothing fancy or expensive... my top tip would be water. Water, water, water. Keep the body hydrated and the skin will follow suit.”

The holiday star added that she’d also “stay away from salt and alcohol before an important occasion and throw a few green smoothies together in a Nutribullet.”

“When I was younger I could get away with a lot more. But these days I try my best to feed my skin from the inside out—good food,” she shared.

She added: “I don’t eat meat any more. I drink plenty of water every day, take my supplements -when I remember!”