David Beckham's brutal revenge after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbed him

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brutally snubbed David Beckham just a few months after their wedding in 2018. The footballer then took his “revenge” on the couple when he got the chance.



According to royal author Tom Bower, at the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney, David arrived to attend but was left bewildered as to why the Prince avoided him.

David “was perplexed why officials were playing a dance to keep him happy, but away from Harry," wrote Bower.

He added: "Photographs of the two together were forbidden. The royal snub was brutal. David Beckham was puzzled.”

"Why did the Prince refuse to meet him? The exclusion order, it later transpired, was issued by Meghan,” he alleged, per The Mirror.

"She did not want any competition in the media from Beckham, and especially not from his wife Victoria", he added.

The football ace got his revenge when he was invited to Boston by Prince William for the Earthshot Prize, which was set up to find climate crisis solutions.

Bower claims this move marked that David "had got his revenge for the Sydney snub."