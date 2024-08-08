Kim Kardashian relationship 'success' with Pete Davidson 'may be low'

Kim Kardashian might just have gotten expert opinion on going back to her ex, Pete Davidson.

The Kardashians reality TV star began her whirlwind yet short-lived love affair with the comedian after the two shared steamy kiss on Saturday Night Live.

However, the couple parted ways just after nine months of dating, in August 2022. Despite ending things, rumors state that Kim has become rather ‘lonely’ and is considering to rekindle her romance with Pete.

A relationship expert, Louella Alderson, might have a different insight for the 43-year-old SKIMS owner.

She spoke exclusively to The Mirror and stated, "Rekindling a past romance can be both exciting and challenging. Ultimately, it depends on the circumstances surrounding the rekindling of the romance.”

"If both parties have grown and matured since their previous relationship, there is a possibility that it could work. However, if old issues and patterns resurface without any attempt to address and resolve them, then the chances of success may be lower,” she added.

Adding some uncertainty to the possibility, Louella said, "In the case of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, it seems unlikely that they have significantly changed since their initial relationship.”