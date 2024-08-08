 
Geo News

Blake Lively shies away from doing photo shoots

The actress opened about up disliking standing in front of the camera

By
Web Desk
|

August 08, 2024

Blake Lively shies away from doing photo shoots
Blake Lively shies away from doing photo shoots

Blake Lively revealed that she does not like doing photo shoots.

The 36-year-old actress has made the list of most beautiful women of all time and has been voted the world’s most desirable woman. She has rocked multiple red carpets and acted in many hit films.

Yet, Lively told in a recent interview with Vogue that she is not a fan of photo shoots as she is “just too shy.”

The Gossip Girl actress revealed that her cover with the outlet is her first in four years because she is not 'comfortable in front of a camera.'

Lively told the publisher, “I'm a very shy person, so I don't like doing photo shoots, really.”

She explained saying, “Because when I'm acting, I'm playing a character. And I don't…I don't feel super comfortable in front of a camera. It's part of why I don’t want to be in magazines."

"I know it's not something I'm supposed to say—I mean, this is I think the first cover I've done in four years. Because I just- I'm just too shy,” she continued.

Moreover, Lively said that in recent years her "life has become more intimate" while taking care of her young kids as she is opting for very few roles.

It is pertinent to mention that Lively shares four children with her husband Ryan Reynolds including 9-year-old James, 7-year-old Inez, and 4-year-old Betty plus 1-year-old son Olin.

Prince Harry final call with Diana leaves lifetime of ‘regret' video
Prince Harry final call with Diana leaves lifetime of ‘regret'
Kate Winslet gives insights into her 50th birthday bash next year
Kate Winslet gives insights into her 50th birthday bash next year
Kim Kardashian relationship 'success' with Pete Davidson 'may be low'
Kim Kardashian relationship 'success' with Pete Davidson 'may be low'
Meghan Markle takes center stage to rehash old trauma and pain video
Meghan Markle takes center stage to rehash old trauma and pain
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck finding decision to divorce 'hard to navigate'?
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck finding decision to divorce 'hard to navigate'?
Blake Lively reveals secret behind relationship to Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively reveals secret behind relationship to Ryan Reynolds
Adam Sandler makes comedic comeback after a six-year hiatus
Adam Sandler makes comedic comeback after a six-year hiatus
Sabrina Carpenter admits facing 'lot of questioning' before 'Espresso' release
Sabrina Carpenter admits facing 'lot of questioning' before 'Espresso' release