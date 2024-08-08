Blake Lively shies away from doing photo shoots

Blake Lively revealed that she does not like doing photo shoots.



The 36-year-old actress has made the list of most beautiful women of all time and has been voted the world’s most desirable woman. She has rocked multiple red carpets and acted in many hit films.

Yet, Lively told in a recent interview with Vogue that she is not a fan of photo shoots as she is “just too shy.”

The Gossip Girl actress revealed that her cover with the outlet is her first in four years because she is not 'comfortable in front of a camera.'

Lively told the publisher, “I'm a very shy person, so I don't like doing photo shoots, really.”

She explained saying, “Because when I'm acting, I'm playing a character. And I don't…I don't feel super comfortable in front of a camera. It's part of why I don’t want to be in magazines."

"I know it's not something I'm supposed to say—I mean, this is I think the first cover I've done in four years. Because I just- I'm just too shy,” she continued.

Moreover, Lively said that in recent years her "life has become more intimate" while taking care of her young kids as she is opting for very few roles.

It is pertinent to mention that Lively shares four children with her husband Ryan Reynolds including 9-year-old James, 7-year-old Inez, and 4-year-old Betty plus 1-year-old son Olin.