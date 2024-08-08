Pax Jolie-Pitt’s accident's eye witness reveals major details

Pax Jolie Pitt’s accident witness, a woman spoke out about the heartwrenching moment.



Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son suffered an e-bike accident on July 27 in Los Angeles.

The woman named Lola Cavalli who was identified as an eye witness of the incident told Entertainment Tonight that she called the emergency service after the crash.

"I didn't see any broken bones. I did not see, like, profound bleeding, so to speak," Cavalli told the outlet.

She went on to say, "And since I was directed to apply pressure at the site where it was bleeding, I did not see where I could apply the pressure, because it was on the head. He was hit on the head — I had no idea where you would put the pressure to stop the bleeding on the head."

"It was not a lot of blood. You didn't see, like, a fountain of blood rushing out. His mouth was filled with blood. When [he] was trying to speak, I saw a little tiny stream of blood coming out of the mouth,” the woman further added.

It is pertinent to mention that Pax has been discharged from ICU as per sourced claimed to People magazine.