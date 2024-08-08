Blake Lively shows off daughters’ Hocus Pocus-themed Halloween costumes

Blake Lively showed off her DIY skills



The 36-year-old actress appeared in an interview with Vogue ahead of the release of her film It Ends With Us and revealed how she crafted her daughters Halloween dresses in October 2023.

The costumes were inspired by Hocus Pocus witch outfits, the proud mom told the outlet, "I got cloaks on Etsy and went to the Garment District, got all the trims. Look, I did all this, the sweetheart shape, the details on the sleeve...”

Later Lively took to her official Instagram account to share more details of the outfits she put together for her daughters James, Inez, and Betty.

"In fairness I don't know how to pattern make," the Gossip Girl alum explained.

She went on to say, "So I start with a base dress (or broom or wig) from Etsy or Amazon and build out all the layers and trim and details and flourishes and build from there, applying on top."



While revealing from where she got her DIY passion, Lively said, "My mom used to make everything from scratch.”

"I LOVED and appreciated that much but never learned how myself,” she concluded.