Charlie Puth drops hints of new album with Taylor Swift’s influence

The singer-songwriter took some cues from Taylor Swift in his upcoming album

August 08, 2024

Charlie Puth teased his fans that he is coming up with something new.

The 32-year-old Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter is currently working on his next album, as he has recently released his single Hero.

Puth has hinted in an interview with People magazine that he is ready to try something different.

“You can expect what you always expect from me, which is chords and key changes and what I think are interesting kind of rhythms in production sense,” the singer told the outlet.

He went on to say, “I always think about what I've lacked every time I start a new project and one thing that I'd like to enhance even more is the storytelling of things. And maybe that lies in the lyrics and making the lyrics a little bit more less A, B, C, D.”

Puth further noted, “Taylor Swift kind of nudged me to do that as well.”

“And I think that's how she approaches her songwriting and that's how I'll approach this next album,” he explained.

It is pertinent to mention that Swift dropped the name of Puth in her album The Tortured Poets Department.

"You smokеd, then ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist," Swift's lyrics read.

