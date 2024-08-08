The Weeknd delights fans with new 'Halloween Horror Nights'

 
August 08, 2024

The Weeknd delighted his fans with updates about his next project. 

The Canadian singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, announced on his social media account that he will be returning with Halloween Horror Nights'.

The Gasoline hitmaker shared the details about the event on the Instagram story.

As per the details, 'Halloween Horror Nights' will return with a new haunted house titled 'The Weeknd: Nightmare Trilogy'.

The trilogy will kick off this September 5 and will continue on selected nights through November 3.

For the unversed, Universal's Halloween Horror Nights is an annual Halloween-themed event at Universal Studios theme parks. 

However, 'The Weeknd: Nightmare Trilogy' is exclusive to Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles.

As per Deadline, the trilogy is one of the eight haunted houses coming to Universal Studios Hollywood.

The houses include A Quiet Place, The Legacy of Leatherface, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Insidious: The Further Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

