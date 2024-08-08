 
Nelly gets in trouble over suspected drug possession

49-year-year old Nelly will likely face prosecution over illegal possession

August 08, 2024

Nelly has gotten himself in hot waters after being arrested over suspected drug possession.

As per the New York Post, the rapper, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., has been arrested for drug possession and an insurance violation.

The Lil Bit rapper was present at a Missouri casino in the early hours of Wednesday when a routine identification check by police initiated in the premises.

The rapper was in possession of four ecstasy pills, during the checkup, which led him to get booked at the Maryland Heights Police Department, as per reports.

Nelly was later released as he has not yet been formally charged.

However, Nelly will likely face prosecution when the arresting police department submits its paperwork.

This unfortunate incident occurs at the time when Nelly is set to become a father once again. He and his wife will welcome their child later this year.

