 
Geo News

Kesha makes surprise announcement while reflecting on hit song

Kesha makes huge announcement in lengthy Instagram post

By
Web Desk
|

August 08, 2024

Kesha makes surprise announcement while reflecting on hit song
Kesha makes surprise announcement while reflecting on hit song 

Kesha delighted the music lovers with an exciting update as she is re-recording her old popular song, TikTok.

The 37-year-old singer shared the exciting news with her 3.4 followers on Instagram and shared that she will be re-recording her signature hit TikTok with a special twist.

The singer in dropped a series of pictures from her original song which was released 15 years ago and wrote: "TiK ToK was the first single that I put into this world that had my voice AND my name credited!!!!"

She went on to say: "I remember making it fun and happy because that’s how I felt and wanted others to feel.

"What I’m so proud of is that’s how this song STILL makes me feel, through it all, and those are emotions I want all of us to connect to.

"15 (!!!!!!) years later, I see this song as a snapshot into the way I saw the world at the time. That girl was naive and wild and playful.

"This song eternalizes a side of myself that I love very much, and now see I have to protect fiercely. The world has changed so much and so have I.⁣

"I absolutely love the new lyric change. (Shout out to @reneerapp) Yes it is permanent."

The True Colors hitmaker concluded the post by announcing that she will re-record it when she gets the legal rights.

Nelly gets in trouble over suspected drug possession
Nelly gets in trouble over suspected drug possession
Taylor Swift reveals biggest fear about her concerts
Taylor Swift reveals biggest fear about her concerts
The Weeknd delights fans with new 'Halloween Horror Nights'
The Weeknd delights fans with new 'Halloween Horror Nights'
Taylor Swift reveals security plans for next Eras tour shows after threats
Taylor Swift reveals security plans for next Eras tour shows after threats
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's trip gets surprise approval from Royal family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's trip gets surprise approval from Royal family
Kate Middleton embracing ‘positivity' amid grandiose summer plans
Kate Middleton embracing ‘positivity' amid grandiose summer plans
Meghan Markle ‘thunderclap' love for Harry ‘triggered' Palace
Meghan Markle ‘thunderclap' love for Harry ‘triggered' Palace
Charlie Puth drops hints of new album with Taylor Swift's influence
Charlie Puth drops hints of new album with Taylor Swift's influence