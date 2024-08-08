Kesha makes surprise announcement while reflecting on hit song

Kesha delighted the music lovers with an exciting update as she is re-recording her old popular song, TikTok.



The 37-year-old singer shared the exciting news with her 3.4 followers on Instagram and shared that she will be re-recording her signature hit TikTok with a special twist.

The singer in dropped a series of pictures from her original song which was released 15 years ago and wrote: "TiK ToK was the first single that I put into this world that had my voice AND my name credited!!!!"

She went on to say: "I remember making it fun and happy because that’s how I felt and wanted others to feel.



"What I’m so proud of is that’s how this song STILL makes me feel, through it all, and those are emotions I want all of us to connect to.

"15 (!!!!!!) years later, I see this song as a snapshot into the way I saw the world at the time. That girl was naive and wild and playful.

"This song eternalizes a side of myself that I love very much, and now see I have to protect fiercely. The world has changed so much and so have I.⁣

"I absolutely love the new lyric change. (Shout out to @reneerapp) Yes it is permanent."

The True Colors hitmaker concluded the post by announcing that she will re-record it when she gets the legal rights.