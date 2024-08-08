Sabrina Carpenter makes shocking revelation post 'Espresso' celebration

Sabrina Carpenter launched a smoothie at Erewhon, an American upscale supermarket, post celebration of Espresso reaching one billion streams on Spotify.

The 25-year-old songstress created her signature beverage for the upscale LA-based grocery chain.

According to an Instagram post shared by Erewhon, her concoction has “a tropical fruit base with organic coconut & honey, collagen & pearl powder, and a dash of spirulina for a rich, blue color.”

Quite interestingly, the drink is named after the Please Please Please singer’s forthcoming album, Short n’ Sweet.

Furthermore, the sweet treat has a $23 price tag and the store noted at the end of the caption, “'Erewhon supports @jedfoundation's efforts, a nonprofit that supports mental health for teens and young adults.”



In this regard, Sabrina Carpenter launched the partnership on social media with multiple portraits as she donned a ribbed tank top and shorts in a shade of blue similar to the color of her confection.

In the picture, the Espresso hit maker sat at a round, wood table with blue and white striped pillows propped below her while the background wallpaper remained orange and cream, accented by a delicate floral pattern.

The star did a pink toned makeup as she posed with the smoothie while showing off an almond-shaped nude manicure.

In regards to the caption, Carpenter wrote, “Short n’ Sweet smoothie available now @erewhon,” while she announced the brand’s deal.



It is worth mentioning that back in June, the Feather hit maker took the number one spot on the music platform's 2024 Songs of Summer predictions list, as per Daily Mail.