Dua Lipa gets warning about her London home's renovation

A warning has been issued to Dua Lipa regarding her home’s renovation in London.

Based in North London, the singer's mansion is on a high alert as the singer was notified to look out for unexploded Luftwaffe bombs during the building works, as per Mail Online.

The Levitating singer ‘had to shell out on a survey’ which determined bombs dropped close to her mansion worth £6.75 million, during the Second World War. Her architects found that several streets surrounding her home were struck by Hitler's planes during the Blitz.

Moreover, after receiving the UXO – unexploded ordnance – report, her team was granted permission to proceed with creating an extension to the property complete with an underground pool and home studio.

It comes after it was reported that renovations on Dua's London home were finally underway after a three-year legal battle.

As per the publication, after the submission of proposal plans in December 2021 which included building of pool, steam room, shower, changing room, relaxation zone, cinema, studio waiting area and lobby, she ended up having a serious legal battle with conservationists and the local council, over her Grand Designs-style plans for a massive makeover of her home including a basement swimming pool - complete with a 'chill-out area'.

It is to be noted here that the 28-year-old singer bought the property back in 2017 when she was just 22 years old.

