Kanye West shocking advice to Beyoncé, Jay-Z resurfaces

Kanye West is not unfamiliar with controversies as one time he advised Beyoncé to let Jay-Z cheat on her.



The shocking remarks come on the podcast of Candace Owens in 2022 which she released now on Youtube where the duo discussed a variety of topics from antisemitism to the impact of cancel culture.

The interview was over 60 minutes long and recorded at the height of the backlash the duo received on their White Lives Matter scandal and later Ye's anti-Semitic outbursts.

However the arguably the most controversial comment was the Donda hitmaker suggestion to the power couple of the industry. “I just think Beyonce needs to let him go get some *****, seriously."

Drawing a confused laughter from the host, Kanye doubled down on his advice saying, “Go to the [Dominican Republic] or something, you know what I mean?”

In the interview, the 46-year-old also admitted to being drunk when he made the antisemitic tweet.

“I definitely was drinking when I put up the Death Con tweet,” he said. “You wanna know what alcohol I had inside me? Hennessy.”