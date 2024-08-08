Public's boredom with Meghan Markle risks major downfall

Experts fear Meghan Markle is risking enacting total and complete boredom with the public.

A warning about the future of any brand, especially Meghan’s has been referenced by PR specialist Kayley Cornelius.

Her comments became public during a chat on behalf of Betfred.

At the time the expert was even quoted saying, “Meghan is entering highly saturated markets, such as wine and jam, where brand loyalty is significant.”

And “It can be challenging to persuade customers to switch from what they know, and she'll struggle to gain traction without showcasing what makes her products unique.”

Before concluding though, the expert also offered some advice for the Duchess and admitted, “If Meghan were my client, I’d advise her to make a social media comeback, whether by taking the lead on the American Riviera Orchard account or starting her own personal account as she needs to engage with her audience before they get bored and tune out entirely.”