'The Umbrella Academy' star Robert Sheehan was 'buried alive' on finale set

Robert Sheehan has recently revealed a harrowing experience from the final filming day of The Umbrella Academy.

During his conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Sheehan, who plays the role of Klaus Hargreeves in the series, revealed he was "buried alive" on the set.

"Last day on set was a gruelling day," he said, adding, "where I was buried alive over and over and over again."

The misfits actor stated, "It was the most Promethean day I’ve had on the set of Umbrella Academy because I was in and out of quite a snug coffin for about 14 hours," adding, "and having to pretend to my fullest extent that I’ve been buried alive."

The popular Netflix series is based on the comic book series by Gerard Way,

It follows a dysfunctional group of superheroes who come together to solve the mystery of their father’s death and prevent an impending apocalypse.

The show’s fourth and final season was released on August 8, 2024.