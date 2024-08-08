 
Geo News

'The Umbrella Academy' star Robert Sheehan was 'buried alive' on finale set

Robert Sheehan revealed being 'buried alive' for 14 hours on the final day of 'The Umbrella Academy'

By
Web Desk
|

August 08, 2024

The Umbrella Academy star Robert Sheehan was buried alive on finale set
'The Umbrella Academy' star Robert Sheehan was 'buried alive' on finale set

Robert Sheehan has recently revealed a harrowing experience from the final filming day of The Umbrella Academy.

During his conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Sheehan, who plays the role of Klaus Hargreeves in the series, revealed he was "buried alive" on the set.

"Last day on set was a gruelling day," he said, adding, "where I was buried alive over and over and over again."

The misfits actor stated, "It was the most Promethean day I’ve had on the set of Umbrella Academy because I was in and out of quite a snug coffin for about 14 hours," adding, "and having to pretend to my fullest extent that I’ve been buried alive."

The popular Netflix series is based on the comic book series by Gerard Way,

It follows a dysfunctional group of superheroes who come together to solve the mystery of their father’s death and prevent an impending apocalypse.

The show’s fourth and final season was released on August 8, 2024.

Major update about new 'Star Wars' project
Major update about new 'Star Wars' project
Drake reminisces writing THIS hit song for Serena Williams
Drake reminisces writing THIS hit song for Serena Williams
Jade Thirwall shares on-stage embarrassing incident
Jade Thirwall shares on-stage embarrassing incident
Meghan Markle is setting the stage for Prince George's stressful future video
Meghan Markle is setting the stage for Prince George's stressful future
'Harry Potter' actor Tom Felton joins 'Joker' star in new horror film
'Harry Potter' actor Tom Felton joins 'Joker' star in new horror film
BTS agency issues another statement on Suga's DUI scandal
BTS agency issues another statement on Suga's DUI scandal
Kanye West shocking advice to Beyoncé, Jay-Z resurfaces
Kanye West shocking advice to Beyoncé, Jay-Z resurfaces
Nina Dobrev shares health update after e-bike incident
Nina Dobrev shares health update after e-bike incident