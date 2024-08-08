Noah Cyrus 'open' to reconciliation with mom Tish amid family drama

Noah and Tish Cyrus are reportedly working on rebuilding their relationship amid family drama.

An insider spilled to US Weekly that the 24-year-old singer is trying to “move on” following the drama surrounding her mother’s relationship with Dominic Purcell.

“It’s been a slow burn and has been very up and down the last several months, but Noah has been more open to the idea of having Tish in her life again,” a tipster revealed.

The outlet reported in February that Noah and Dominic were romantically involved before Tish started dating the Ice soldiers actor.

“Tish has repeatedly reached out to Noah and has tried to be there for her since the drama unfolded,” said the same source.

“She really wants to have a good relationship with Noah and wants peace within the family. They are both ready to move on,” the insider added.