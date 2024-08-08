Miley Cyrus 'ashamed' of father Billy Ray Cyrus: Source

Billy ray Cyrus has reportedly lost all respect in the eyes of daughter, Miley Cyrus.



An insider shared with Life & Style, “It goes without saying that Miley is disgusted and shocked that her father would go as far to call her and her mother those kinds of names.”

They also added, “It’s just beyond belief and she’s lost all respect for him.”

It is pertinent to mention here that last month Daily Mail shared Billy's scandalous audio with his estranged wife Firerose, where he could be heard calling her dumb and 'selfish.' To make things worse, Billy also called his daughter a 'devil and a skank' and his ex-wife Tish a 'liar and a cheat.'

“It really validates the decision [Miley] made long ago to take her mother’s side because they’ve seen a lot of his rage and nasty behavior over the years,” the source continued.

In conclusion, the source remarked that the mother and the daughter “are very embarrassed. The whole situation has been beyond humiliating.”