Selena Gomez drops HUGE engagement hint with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are engaged according to fans.



On Thursday, Gomez sparked engagement rumours after posting a loved-up mirror selfie with her boyfriend Blanco.

The photo shared on Instagram Story showcased Gomez dressed elegantly in a champagne-colored midi dress.

However, she strategically covered her left hand with a pink heart emoji, sparking speculation that she might be hiding an engagement ring.

In the background Blanco can be seen standing barefoot, leading fans to wonder if the couple had something special to celebrate.

"A night out," the Only Murders in the Building star captioned the photo.

On the other hand, Gomez also shared carousal of photos with Blanco in an Instagram post.

The post included photos of the couple snuggling and sharing sweet moments, with one image featuring the screenshot of Gomez making sad face as she FaceTime Blanco.

Prior to this, Blanco has expressed his love for the Who Says singer during an interview with Howard Stern.

He also hinted at the possibility of marriage, saying, "When I look at her, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this."