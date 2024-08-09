Paul McCartney embarks on 'long time coming' endeavor

Paul McCartney just announced his latest endeavor.

The Beatles rock star revealed his plans for limited screenings of the rather rare Wings documentary, titled, One Hand Clapping.

With David Litchfield serving as the director for the documentary, it features the Let It Be crooners’ recording session at Abbey Road Studios back in 1974.

One Hand Clapping has now been restored to 4k quality having previously been filmed on tape. It highlights the exclusive behind-the-scenes footages as well as interviews with the band members.

Its first event is scheduled to take place on September 26, where spectators would also be treated with never-before-seen Backyard Sessions that shows the legendary McCartney, performing acoustic versions of his rare as well as hit songs.

It would include the unreleased track, Blackpool and a brand-new rendition of the track, Twenty Flight Rock by Eddie Cochran, a song that McCartney has played for John Lennon when they first met.

Issuing a statement, Paul McCartney stated, “It’s so great to look back on that period and see the little live show we did. We made a pretty good noise actually! It was a great time for the band, we started to have success with Wings, which had been a long time coming.”