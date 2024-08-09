Justin Baldoni gushes over 'brilliant' Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni is all praises for his It Ends With Us co-star, Blake Lively.

The 40-year-old actor who not only starred but also directed the book-to-screen adaptation of the 2016 bestseller bearing the same name, told PEOPLE magazine how when Lively was mention for the lead role of Lily, “she just checked all the boxes.”

“The way (Colleen Hoover) wrote the book,” he explained, adding, “outside of the (character’s red) hair color, the actress could have been played by anybody, so long as she was a woman that was extremely charming, likable, and that everybody would root for.”

As Baldoni further praised the 36-year-old actress, he stated not only was she fit for the portrayal of the character but also excelled with her involvement “in every area of production.”

With a hint of humor, the Five Feet Apart star joked, “The only box she didn't check was that she didn't have red hair, which is a very easy fix in the film business!”

“She's a creative force, she's an executive producer on the film, and she is so brilliant. And I believe that her performance is going to help so many women feel seen and showcase this unique experience in a way that I don't believe I've seen in another film,” Justin Baldoni further said.