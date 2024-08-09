Taylor Swift dodges a bullet as 'Eras Tour' terror plot laid bare

More light has just been shed upon the terrorist attack that was planned for Taylor Swift’s Vienna Eras Tour show.

As two suspects were arrested over the charges of the alleged terror plot, the pop sensation made a difficult decision to cancel her scheduled concerts for August 8, 9 and 10, in the Austrian city.

According to CNN, NBC News and Le Monde, the head of Austria’s Directorate of State Security and Intelligence, Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, stated in a news conference that the 19-year-old arrested suspect has confessed of his intentions "to carry out an attack” at Swift’s concert “using explosives and knives."

He also revealed a rather horrifying fact that investigators found items such as hydrogen peroxide, detonators, detonator cables and homemade explosives that were already assembled at the man’s apartment, as per NBC News.

“His aim was to kill himself and a large number of people during the concert either today or tomorrow," Haijawi-Pirchner added, according to Le Monde.

While CNN further clarified that authorities also stated that two other suspects, who were found to be in contact with other individuals involved in the plan, were also detained.