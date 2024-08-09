 
Donald Trump checking American ‘temperature' for ‘tit for tat' war with Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry largely disliked by Americans, says expert

August 09, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s feud with Donald Trump is the result of a larger American sentiment, says expert.

In his piece for The Sun, royal expert Lee Cohen notes how Trump is voicing the US set of opinions over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

He writes: “Consider, for example, his views on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, whom for years he has been involved in an escalating tit-for-tat war of words with.”

Speaking of Trump’s son Eric, the expert noted: “This week, his son, Eric, labelled Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as ‘spoiled apples’ - proving that, indeed, Donald’s own apple didn’t fall far from the tree.”

“Observers might be tempted to view the Trump-Sussex discord as just another round of celebrity gossip,” he added.

“But, it tellingly proves the former [and perhaps next] President is feeling emboldened enough to give voice to the frustrations of citizens on both sides of the Atlantic, who increasingly hold a widespread disdain for the Sussexes’ perceived disloyalty, victimhood and entitlement,” Lee continued:

This comes as Eric Trump branded the Sussexes ‘spoiled apples.’

He noted: “Eric added further fuel to this feud in a recent GB News interview, characterising the Sussexes as ‘spoiled apples’ and suggesting he would “happily send them back” to the UK.”

Said the expert: “Such remarks encapsulate a broader sentiment among many Americans who perceive Harry and Meghan as self-serving, hypocritical grifters.”

