Prince Harry defies Royal ‘training' in full-time Meghan duties

Prince Harry is reportedly in search of contentment as he pursues life in America.



The Duke of Sussex, who is preparing to make a trip to Columbia for a Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children, misses his old life in the UK, says Tom Quinn.

Royal expert Tom Quinn says: “He is trained from birth to do one thing only – to be a Royal and he has thrown that away. His one hundred percent support for his wife and her business ventures has never wavered but he doesn't really have very much to do on a day-to-day basis. After he's taken the dog for a walk and maybe gone for a drive, he has nothing to do other than support Meghan."

He said: "When it comes to his relatives in the UK, he is hugely conflicted. He is upset that he's out in the cold more than ever and is beginning to think that his endless demands for apologies will have to be put on the back burner if some kind of truce is ever to be achieved. He wants a truce partly for selfish reasons – he's finally realised that he needs to continue being some kind of a Royal if the United States is to continue to be interested in him."