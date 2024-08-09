Pregnant Cardi B drops major details of her recent 'freak accident'

Cardi B shared more details about her recent accident that she almost lost her pregnancy.



On August 8 during a recent X Space chat with fans, the 31-year-old rapper revealed that she suffered an accident that left her ‘paralyzed’.

While sharing the details she said, “I was going down the stairs and I slipped a little, I practically fell, but I was trying to prevent myself from falling, so I was holding myself on the railing. My foot still slipped, and I kind of busted my ass."

Cardi went on to say, "I felt a weird jerk, like a pop, and I couldn't get up really,” then her dad helped to "get her up and move out the steps."

"I noticed that I couldn't really walk, like I was feeling pain in my, I don't know, in the lower of my stomach. She pointed out, adding, "When I woke up, I couldn't move my bottom at all. Like, just moving my feet was hurting the bottom of my stomach. I couldn't move. I felt like paralyzed."

After rushing to the hospital in an emergency, it was "found out that I tore a ligament in my pelvis and it's right where my baby's head is at."

The soon-to-be mom of three revealed that she remained in the hospital under observation as she was feeling contractions every 2 minutes.

“I was in a lot of pain. I couldn't move for two days straight."

Moreover, she slammed the people who were criticizing her for her previous confession of asking for morphine from the hospital.

"So stop playing with me. I'm not even a type of person to exaggerate anything, You don't even know what the f--- is going on or what I'm going through."