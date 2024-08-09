 
Reese Witherspoon walks down the red carpet with her son Deacon Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon steps out with her son, Deacon Phillippe at the premiere of Blink Twice

August 09, 2024

Reese Witherspoon had a mother-son night at the premiere of Blink Twice in Los Angeles.

The Academy award winner walked on red carpet with her 20-year-old son named Deacon Phillippe, while donning a black pantsuit, featuring short billowy sleeves and an Avant garde collarless neckline.

In regards to Witherspoon’s dressing, she completed the look with a pair of matching black open-toe heels, while she wore her hair back and revealed a pair of sparkling hoop earrings.

According to Daily Mail, the Legally Blonde star looked at her son in adoration as they walked together on the red carpet.

Furthermore, Deacon sported a navy blue velour collared shirt with white pants, matching sneakers and a pair of glasses were hanging from his neck.

It is pertinent to mention that Witherspoon sparked dating rumors with German financier Oliver Haarmann as they stepped out for dinner in New York City, last month, as reported by the outlet. 

As per People’s sources, Witherspoon is “taking things slow when it comes to dating.”

As far as her family is concerned, in addition to Deacon, Witherspoon shares daughter Ava with ex Phillippe, with whom she got married in 1999 and divorces in 2008. 

