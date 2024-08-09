Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make surprise move amid William, Kate feud

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise move after they took initiatives to ensure that their projects don't overlap with those of Prince William and Kate Middleton.



The latest move of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemingly hints at their desire to make amends for their attacks over the years towards the Waleses.

According to royal author Phil Dampier, despite setting up a "rival court" in Montecito, Harry and Meghan are making a conscious effort to avoid clashing with the Royal Family's events and engagements.

Speaking with Fabulous Magazine, Dampier said that the Sussexes have set up a "rival court" across the pond, but in a surprisingly nice move, have made sure their projects do not coincide with William and Kate's.”

"Now that they [have] set up as this kind of rival court, they will obviously hope that things they do not overlap with what William's doing,” he added.

Dampier continued: "He's [William’s] got events with the Earthshot Prize that he's involved in in South Africa later in the year, and Harry, of course, has got his Invictus Games, so as long as they don't directly clash in terms of dates, and try and score points off each other, and they're not directly competing in the same field, I think they can carry on."

While the royal expert find it "tragic" that both the couples, formerly known as Fab Four, are doing their "own thing" instead of working together like they used to, he acknowledged their thoughtful approach to avoiding conflict.