Kim Kardashian 'open' to dating but has 'new priorities'

August 09, 2024

Kim Kardashian is reportedly ‘open’ to dating but looking for someone “trustworthy, loyal, successful, and family oriented.”

An insider spilled to Entertainment Tonight that the reality TV star has not closed herself off to love, but for now, she is just focusing on her work and kids.

"Kim is mostly focused on work, her kids, and her family, but dating is certainly not out of the question, revealed the source.

The confidant further shared, "She'd love to date someone that's close to their family, trustworthy, loyal, successful, and most importantly, family and kid driven.

"That's always Kim's top priority, so she would only be with someone romantically if they fit that general mold,” the insider continued.

"Her friends, of course, want her to find love, but respect that it will happen at her own pace and when she feels the timing is right,” a tipster added.

For those unversed, it has been almost two years since Kim and Pete Davidson ended their nine-month romance. The two called it quits on seemingly amicable terms.

