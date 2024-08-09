'Barbie' star Ariana Greenblatt reveals why she's not 'ready to date' anyone

Ariana Greenblatt has revealed that she has "no interest" in having a boyfriend.

In an interview with People magazine, the Barbie actress revealed that she is "not ready to date anyone" as she currently wants to focus on her acting career.

"I have no interest in having a boyfriend,” Ariana said. "But I'll talk to [someone] for a little bit … Then I'm like, ‘Sorry, I got to go. I'm filming.'"

During the conversation, the actress also shared that she feels "grateful" for everything she achieved in her career, insisting she does not take her success for granted.

“I take every opportunity that I get and [I’m] very grateful for it,” she told the outlet.

"I never expected any of this to happen, and I don't know what's to come either. I'm just living in the moment," the 16-year-old added.