 
Geo News

'Barbie' star Ariana Greenblatt reveals why she's not 'ready to date' anyone

Ariana Greenblatt insists she has 'no interest' in having a boyfriend

By
Web Desk
|

August 09, 2024

Barbie star Ariana Greenblatt reveals why shes not ready to date anyone
'Barbie' star Ariana Greenblatt reveals why she's not 'ready to date' anyone

Ariana Greenblatt has revealed that she has "no interest" in having a boyfriend.

In an interview with People magazine, the Barbie actress revealed that she is "not ready to date anyone" as she currently wants to focus on her acting career.

"I have no interest in having a boyfriend,” Ariana said. "But I'll talk to [someone] for a little bit … Then I'm like, ‘Sorry, I got to go. I'm filming.'"

During the conversation, the actress also shared that she feels "grateful" for everything she achieved in her career, insisting she does not take her success for granted.

“I take every opportunity that I get and [I’m] very grateful for it,” she told the outlet.

"I never expected any of this to happen, and I don't know what's to come either. I'm just living in the moment," the 16-year-old added.

What's next for Katie Price after her arrest?
What's next for Katie Price after her arrest?
Jenna Oretga opens up about being 'politically correct'
Jenna Oretga opens up about being 'politically correct'
Princess Eugenie shares emotional birthday message for sister Beatrice
Princess Eugenie shares emotional birthday message for sister Beatrice
Joey King gets to work on her 'dream project' video
Joey King gets to work on her 'dream project'
Travis Kelce gets 'very concerned' for Taylor Swift post terror attack
Travis Kelce gets 'very concerned' for Taylor Swift post terror attack
Prince Harry receives brutal warning over ‘horrible' attacks against Royals video
Prince Harry receives brutal warning over ‘horrible' attacks against Royals
Kim Kardashian 'open' to dating but has 'new priorities'
Kim Kardashian 'open' to dating but has 'new priorities'
Ryan Reynolds pens heartfelt note for 'Deadpool & Wolverine' costar Chris Evans
Ryan Reynolds pens heartfelt note for 'Deadpool & Wolverine' costar Chris Evans