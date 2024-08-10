 
Prince Harry's credibility comes crashing down

August 10, 2024

Prince Harry has seemingly lost all of his royal credibility in the eyes of experts.

Royal historian Simon Heffer made these comments against the Duke of Sussex for his shocking writeups.

All of it has been shared with GB News host Steven Edginton and during that conversation Ms Heffer began by saying, “I read bits of it. I mean, life's too short, but I read enough of it to get a flavour of it,” and “I thought it was horrible,” he admitted.

At one point during the conversation the historian also posed a series of questions and claimed, “People are shocked the first time. But how many more Netflix series? How many more rather ghastly books can he churn out and be taken seriously?”

This prompted the host to also pose a question about Prince Harry’s future in the UK and ask, “Do you think that we should accept him back to the UK if Hollywood don't want him?”

However, Mr Heffer had just a candid response to this as he said, “It's not up to us. The decision has to be made by his father and with the advice of his brother.”

