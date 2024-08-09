Nelly's feelings on casino arrest exposed

Nelly initially thought the casino arrest was a prank & here's what he did

Nelly's arrest in a Missouri casino shocked him as he initially thought it was a joke.

Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., who goes by the stage name Nelly, was at the Hollywood Casino in St. Charkes, Missouri when he was arrested for drug possession and insurance violation on Wednesday.

The rapper was handcuffed as he went to collect the $50,000 he had won in a jackpot on a slot machine.

A source familiar with the situation told TMZ that Nelly initially thought the arrest was a joke or a prank as he was in the middle of collecting his winnings.

A background check revealed that he was being arrested over an open warrant.

Nelly, 49, found himself handcuffed to a chair shortly after but made sure to collect the remainder of the cash from the other hand before that was also cuffed.

As per the outlet, Nelly's lawyer claimed an arresting officer said they needed to run a background check before giving him the money.

To this, the singer insisted that he had won bigger amounts at the same casino without a background check.

The police then began a search and it emerged that he was once involved in a traffic violation.

The father of two was found to have four ecstasy pills in his possession which led him to get booked at the Maryland Heights Police Department.

Nelly was later released as he has not yet been formally charged.