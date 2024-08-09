Katie Price sparks outrage over Turkey plastic surgery

Katie Price is being criticised for using the pool by a guest who was put off.



This happened after Katie Price was spotted dipping in the pool, ‘with blood all over her face’ and ‘incisions weeping with pus’ , and left guests not wanting to ‘visit again' and 'not recommending' the Sheraton Istanbul Atakoy Hotel ,Turkey to anyone.

The public calling out happened on TripAdvisor with the guest writing, "We're here at the moment and couldn't fault this wonderful hotel until an infamous British celebrity and her entourage arrived and our opinion changed dramatically.”

“Who wants to relax and dine at a hotel looking at someone with blood all over their face, staples holding their scalp on and incisions weeping with pus, Oh and she used the swimming pool as well... I'm not sure this hotel should be used as a recovery facility for plastic surgery."



He only gave two stars and added, “It's certainly put me off both visiting again and recommending it to anyone.”

Cem Yalçın, the owner of the hotel also responded shortly thereafter and said, “Thank you for taking the time to let us know about your experience while staying with us. Your experience of your stay is below our standard. Providing the highest level of hospitality is our number one priority and I sincerely apologise for failing to meet your expectations.”

They concluded by writing, “I have shared your feedback with the whole leadership team to ensure the necessary guidelines are in place and reviewed to prevent from occurring in the future. I hope you choose to stay with us again when your travels bring you back to the area.”

It is pertinent to mention that Katie has a history of cosmetic surgeries, having had 17 b*** jobs, full body liposuction, lip fillers and face-lift surgeries. As recently she failed to attend the court hearing regarding her £760,000 second bankruptcy case, instead, she travelled to Turkey for further cosmetic surgeries.