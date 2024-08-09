Photo:Paul McCartney recalled the time when John Lennon hurt him

John Lennon was seemingly bitter against with his fellow bandmate, Paul McCartney.

In a resurfaced interview with Rolling Stone from 1974, Paul McCartney weighed in on the things John Lennon used to say about him.

Getting candid on the discussion related to his fellow musician, Paul asked, “‘Does he really think that of me?’ I thought.”

He went on to recall, “And at the time, I thought, ‘It’s me. I am. That’s just what I’m like.”

“He’s captured me so well; I’m a turd, you know.’ I sat down and really thought, I’m just nothin’,” Pual confessed.

Later in the chat, Paul shared that his partner Linda helped him dealing with this insult as he realized John was just being bitter towards him.

“Gradually, I started to think, great, that’s not true,” he continued and noted, “I’m not really like Engelbert; I don’t just write ballads.”

“At the time, I tell you, it hurt me,” Paul admitted and concluded by remarking, “Whew. Deep.”

For those unversed, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, also known as the 'Fab Four,' formed the English rock band The Beatles in 1960.