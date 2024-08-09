Jamie Lee Curtis reflects on ‘inequitable' set dynamic between cast and crew

Jamie Lee Curtis has come up with a measure to create equality on sets

Jamie Lee Curtis has shared that she asks crew members on set to wear name tags so she can memorize their names.

Curtis appeared on the SiriusXM podcast Gold Minds, hosted by Kevin Hart, where she spoke about how she tries to create equality between cast and crew on sets.

“There’s something really uneven about our position on a set, on a movie, in this arena,” she said. “You guys know our names, we don’t know yours. There’s something inequitable to me about that.”

She continued: “On a movie set if we were all working together, we would all be wearing name tags so that tomorrow when we came in, I would be able to then say ‘Good morning [Sabine]’ without [a second] thought, because I’ve learned her name.”

As the interview progressed, she went on to suggest that with the fast-paced environment made at film sets, it can be easy to prioritise speed and efficiency over human interaction and basic levels of respect – hence why she pushes for the name tags to be implemented.

The Halloween star went on to reflect on how speed is prioritized in filmmaking, which can lead to people overlooking simple respect and courtesy.

Concluding her thoughts on the subject, Jamie Lee Curtis said, “I just want it to be equitable because it’s an important thing. It’s art – there isn’t hierarchy in art. It’s supposed to be a group of people.”