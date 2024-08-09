 
Geo News

Jamie Lee Curtis reflects on ‘inequitable' set dynamic between cast and crew

Jamie Lee Curtis has come up with a measure to create equality on sets

By
Web Desk
|

August 09, 2024

Jamie Lee Curtis has come up with a measure to create equality on sets
Jamie Lee Curtis has come up with a measure to create equality on sets

Jamie Lee Curtis has shared that she asks crew members on set to wear name tags so she can memorize their names.

Curtis appeared on the SiriusXM podcast Gold Minds, hosted by Kevin Hart, where she spoke about how she tries to create equality between cast and crew on sets.

“There’s something really uneven about our position on a set, on a movie, in this arena,” she said. “You guys know our names, we don’t know yours. There’s something inequitable to me about that.”

She continued: “On a movie set if we were all working together, we would all be wearing name tags so that tomorrow when we came in, I would be able to then say ‘Good morning [Sabine]’ without [a second] thought, because I’ve learned her name.”

As the interview progressed, she went on to suggest that with the fast-paced environment made at film sets, it can be easy to prioritise speed and efficiency over human interaction and basic levels of respect – hence why she pushes for the name tags to be implemented.

The Halloween star went on to reflect on how speed is prioritized in filmmaking, which can lead to people overlooking simple respect and courtesy.

Concluding her thoughts on the subject, Jamie Lee Curtis said, “I just want it to be equitable because it’s an important thing. It’s art – there isn’t hierarchy in art. It’s supposed to be a group of people.”

Charlie Puth opens up about 'dream collaboration' amid album release
Charlie Puth opens up about 'dream collaboration' amid album release
Blake Lively, Isabella Ferrer share insight into playing Lily in 'It Ends With Us'
Blake Lively, Isabella Ferrer share insight into playing Lily in 'It Ends With Us'
Meghan Markle can't hurt Kate Middleton anymore: Here's why
Meghan Markle can't hurt Kate Middleton anymore: Here's why
Victoria Beckham drops major news about her fragrance line
Victoria Beckham drops major news about her fragrance line
Host leaves Meghan Markle 'furious' in latest interview with Harry? video
Host leaves Meghan Markle 'furious' in latest interview with Harry?
Nelly's feelings on casino arrest exposed
Nelly's feelings on casino arrest exposed
Channing Tatum teases 'Gambit' movie after 'Deadpool & Wolverine' cameo video
Channing Tatum teases 'Gambit' movie after 'Deadpool & Wolverine' cameo
Colin Farrell's son James' initial misdiagnosis left actor hopeless
Colin Farrell's son James' initial misdiagnosis left actor hopeless