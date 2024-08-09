Hoda Kotb receives heartfelt DIY birthday surprise from daughters

Hoda Kotb celebrated her 60th birthday on August 9 with her daughters.



Taking to Instagram on Friday, Kotb shared glimpses from the birthday celebrations.

Hoda Kotb marked 60th birthday with her daughters, Haley, 7, and Hope, 4

The carousel of photos showcased the DIY decorations made by her daughters, Haley, 7, and Hope, 4.

The photos showcased the Today host surrounded by her family in their home, opening gifts from her daughters and admiring the colorful drawings that decorated their back door.

The decorations included a cluster of balloons gifted by Hope, and the warm, personal touches added a special element to the celebration.

"Great bday morning!! Lucky me xoxoxo," she wrote in the caption.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love and sweet birthday wishes for Kotb.

"Happiest Birthday Hoda! Hope it’s amazing!" one commented.

Another fan added, "Happy 6 0 to the best to ever do it @hodakotb ! We love ya."

"Happiest birthday and here’s to special memories with those cutie pies," the third comment read.

Earlier in the week, Kotb returned home from covering the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Her return was met with enthusiastic greetings from her daughters, who excitedly ran to embrace her.