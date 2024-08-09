Prince William celebrates successful initiative by key organization

Prince William is celebrating a milestone achieved by an organization he supports.



The Prince of Wales took to X to celebrate London’s Air Ambulance Charity’s success in achieving its fundraising goal. The money will go towards buying two new Airbus H135 helicopters.

“Fantastic news! This is going to have a life-saving impact,” William wrote on X, reposting the original tweet from the charity.

“A huge thank you to everyone who donated,” he concluded, adding a helicopter emoji and signing the post with a “W”.

In the original post, London’s Air Ambulance announced that it not only achieved the target of donations but surpassed it.

“London, you did it,” the post read. “We’ve hit our #UpAgainstTime target…and some! We are thrilled to announce we have passed our #UpAgainstTime appeal target of £15 million to replace our helicopters and keep them flying for years to come.”

The post contained a slew of images of charity workers, including one where the Prince stood talking to them.

William became a patron of the charity in 2020. The cause is one close to the future king’s heart as he’s flown 999 missions for the East Anglian Air Ambulance from 2015 to 2017, per his official biography.