Hailey to ban Justin Bieber from birth as due date approaches: Source

Justin Bieber is reportedly stressing out as the due date of his wife Hailey Bieber approaches.



As fans will be aware, the popular celebrity couple surprised fans when they announced their first pregnancy via a joint Instagram post in May 2024.

Then, it was revealed that the Rhode founder is already six months pregnant and is due late summer.

As the due date is around the corner, the Baby crooner is reportedly fearing the worst as an insider privy to Life & Style recently shared, “Justin worries so much about what could go wrong.”

“He needs to chill out, maybe meditate beforehand, and stay calm. If he can’t do that, Hailey already warned she might ban him from the birth,” they also claimed.

“She may even wait a few weeks before her family, or anyone else, for that matter sees the baby,” the source noted before resigning from the topic.

It seems as if Hailey Bieber does not want any negative energy around her newborn as she has already taken a break from the Baldwin family.