'It Ends With Us' director Justin Baldoni shares thoughts on sequel

'It Ends With Us' director and star Justin Baldoni is sharing his thoughts on making the sequel

It Ends With Us director and star Justin Baldoni doesn’t intend to direct the sequel to the Blake Lively-starring movie.

When asked if he’s looking forward to directing the sequel, Justin told Entertainment Tonight, "I think that there are better people for that one. I think Blake Lively's ready to direct, that's what I think.”

In the new movie based on Colleen Hoover’s best-selling 2016 novel of the same name, Baldoni and Lively, 36, costar as Ryle and Lily, while Brandon Sklenar plays Lily’s high school sweetheart Atlas.

The sequel would be based on Hoover’s 2022 novel It Starts With Us, which depicts the future of the three main characters.

Justin also shared his gratitude for the film’s release, saying "This isn't my night — this is a night for all the women who we made this movie for. This is a night for Blake, this is a night for Colleen. I'm just so grateful that we're here, five years in the making."

When asked what he will remember the most from the experience, he replied: "What comes to mind isn't so much the work that went into it but the why behind it.”

"The why was that if a Lily Bloom in real life can sit in this theater and maybe make a different choice for herself than was made for her, maybe she sees herself on that screen and she leaves the theater and chooses something different for herself. That's why I made the movie," he said.